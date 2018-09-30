David ThomasBritish bass singer. Born 26 February 1943
David Thomas
1943-02-26
David Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Bass David Thomas was a member of the choir of King's College, Cambridge. He has since become a well known early music / baroque music singer, who has won particular acclaim for his performances of works by Monteverdi, Purcell, Bach, Handel, and Mozart. One of his most notable roles was in Christopher Hogwood's 1980 recording of Handel's Messiah, where he sang the bass parts alongside other famous Baroque singers, like Emma Kirkby and Carolyn Watkinson.
Thomas is also a Professor of Singing at Trinity College of Music in London.
David Thomas Tracks
Confitebor tibi Domine
Claudio Monteverdi
Confitebor tibi Domine
Confitebor tibi Domine
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
Henry Purcell
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Laudate Dominum for 5 voices, chor, 2vn, 4vdg/trb [1640]
Ei! Wie schmeckt der Coffee sube (Aria + Recit) & Macdchen, die von harten Sinnen (Aria) from Coffee Cantata BWV.211
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ei! Wie schmeckt der Coffee sube (Aria + Recit) & Macdchen, die von harten Sinnen (Aria) from Coffee Cantata BWV.211
Ei! Wie schmeckt der Coffee sube (Aria + Recit) & Macdchen, die von harten Sinnen (Aria) from Coffee Cantata BWV.211
Zurukke, zurukke, geflugelten Winde (Cantata No. 205)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Zurukke, zurukke, geflugelten Winde (Cantata No. 205)
Zurukke, zurukke, geflugelten Winde (Cantata No. 205)
'Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet' (We have a new guv'nor) (Peasant Cantata), BWV 212: Extract
Johann Sebastian Bach
'Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet' (We have a new guv'nor) (Peasant Cantata), BWV 212: Extract
'Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet' (We have a new guv'nor) (Peasant Cantata), BWV 212: Extract
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
