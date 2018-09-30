Bass David Thomas was a member of the choir of King's College, Cambridge. He has since become a well known early music / baroque music singer, who has won particular acclaim for his performances of works by Monteverdi, Purcell, Bach, Handel, and Mozart. One of his most notable roles was in Christopher Hogwood's 1980 recording of Handel's Messiah, where he sang the bass parts alongside other famous Baroque singers, like Emma Kirkby and Carolyn Watkinson.

Thomas is also a Professor of Singing at Trinity College of Music in London.