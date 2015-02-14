The Others60's US garage rock band from Kingston, RI. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1968
The Others
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11ab3a18-53f3-4cb5-8b7e-5f6a8c95ab17
The Others Tracks
Sort by
Oh Yeah
The Others
Oh Yeah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Yeah
Last played on
First Flight
The Others
First Flight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btcmb.jpglink
First Flight
Last played on
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
The Others, Caspa, Ganja White Night, Coki, Sgt Pokes, Compa, Subscape, Thelem, kloudmen, Six Sunsets, IC3, Crazy D, Ken Mac, Shadow Demon Coalition, Bassman, Trigga, Upgrade, Grooverider, Nicky Blackmarket, AC MC, Rowney, Propz, Toddlah, Zha, Taiko, Opus, Riz La Teef, Tetris, Drumterror, Acetate, Turner, B:Thorough, Reamz, Fearless Dread, Jwarn, Dandim, Reso, Silkie, Photes, Laffnar and flipz
fabric, London, UK
The Others Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist