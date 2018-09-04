Thekla KnösPoet. Born 17 June 1815. Died 10 March 1880
Thekla Knös
1815-06-17
Thekla Levinia Andrietta Knös (17 July 1815, Uppsala – 10 March 1880, Växjö), was a Swedish writer, poet and translator.
Drommarne [Dreams] - version for orchestra and choir
