I Am Giant is a rock band based in London, United Kingdom. They formed in Waitakere, New Zealand in late 2008 and released their debut album The Horrifying Truth on 1 August 2011 in Australia and New Zealand, where it has been certified Gold and delivered four Rock Chart No. 1's. The album was released in Asia on 23 March 2012, and in Europe and US on 8 October 2012.

The band was formed by New Zealanders Shelton Woolright, Paul Matthews, who then recruited Brit Ed Martin. Drummer Shelton Woolright had been with Blindspott, the only rock band in New Zealand music history to have both their debut and follow up albums enter the charts at number 1 until NZ band Devilskin also took that honour in 2016. Bassist Paul Matthews credits include Tadpole, and more recently Stylus. Matthews is also a producer/engineer and has worked on high-profile kiwi artists including producing Blindspott's debut album. With Woolright they co-produced Six60's single "Rise Up 2.0" which has now gone double platinum.