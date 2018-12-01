The AssemblySynthpop. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1983
The Assembly
1983
The Assembly Biography
The Assembly were a British synthpop project formed in 1983 in Basildon, England, by Vince Clarke (songwriting, keyboards, backing vocals) and Eric Radcliffe (songwriting, production).
Feargal Sharkey was hired as a guest vocalist for the A-side of the group's only single, "Never Never". Clarke and Radcliffe had planned to use a different singer on each track the group recorded, but the group disbanded after the release of "Never Never", and no other vocalists were employed by the duo.
The Assembly Tracks
