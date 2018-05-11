Jim TomlinsonBorn 9 September 1966
Jim Tomlinson
1966-09-09
Jim Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Tomlinson is a British tenor saxophonist, clarinetist, flautist, producer, arranger and composer, born 9 September 1966, in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England. He is married to singer Stacey Kent.
Jim Tomlinson Tracks
Smile
Charlie Chaplin
Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Smile
Author
Last played on
Outra Vez
Jim Tomlinson
Outra Vez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Outra Vez
Last played on
El Cajon
Jim Tomlinson
El Cajon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
El Cajon
Last played on
Manha de Carnaval
Jim Tomlinson
Manha de Carnaval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Manha de Carnaval
Last played on
Caminos Cruzados
Jim Tomlinson
Caminos Cruzados
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Caminos Cruzados
Last played on
If I'm Lucky
Stacey Kent
If I'm Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
If I'm Lucky
Tenderly
Stacey Kent
Tenderly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
Tenderly
Only trust your heart
Stacey Kent
Only trust your heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
Only trust your heart
If I Had You
Stacey Kent
If I Had You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
If I Had You
Last played on
If You Never Come To Me
Jim Tomlinson
If You Never Come To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
If You Never Come To Me
Last played on
Dreamer
Jim Tomlinson
Dreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Dreamer
Last played on
Smile
Charlie Chaplin
Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Smile
Last played on
Les Eaux De Mars
Stacey Kent
Les Eaux De Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
Les Eaux De Mars
Last played on
The changing lights
Jim Tomlinson
The changing lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
The changing lights
O barquinho
Roberto Menescal
O barquinho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
O barquinho
This Happy Madness
Stacey Kent
This Happy Madness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
This Happy Madness
Corcovado Ft. Stacey Kenny
Jim Tomlinson
Corcovado Ft. Stacey Kenny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Corcovado Ft. Stacey Kenny
Last played on
Postcard Lovers
Jim Tomlinson
Postcard Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Postcard Lovers
Last played on
I've Grown Accustomed to His Face
Jim Tomlinson
I've Grown Accustomed to His Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Makin' Brownies
Jim Tomlinson
Makin' Brownies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv1.jpglink
Makin' Brownies
Last played on
