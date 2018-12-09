Matt BrubeckBorn 9 May 1961
Matt Brubeck
1961-05-09
Matt Brubeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Matthew "Matt" Brubeck (born May 9, 1961) is an American cellist, bassist, keyboardist, composer and arranger. He is both a performer of classical music and jazz and rock.
Matt Brubeck Tracks
Joy To The World
Trad.
Joy To The World
Joy To The World
Flower's Grave
Matt Brubeck
Flower's Grave
Flower's Grave
Watch her disappear
Tom Waits
Watch her disappear
Watch her disappear
Lullaby
Tom Waits
Lullaby
Lullaby
