Aeroplane Belgium-based disco project of Stephen Fasano and Vito de Luca. Formed 2007
Aeroplane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p055vrnq.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/118c5949-3023-4262-a646-dda45e02f49d
Aeroplane Biography (Wikipedia)
Vito de Luca, better known as Aeroplane, is a Belgian nu disco music producer and DJ.
Known for incorporating a mix of French house and balearic beat, Aeroplane made a name for himself as a club DJ. Aeroplane's music is disco-styled, often on the 1980s decade. Aeroplane's remixes are described by themselves as "spacious cosmic disco" tracks.
Formerly Aeroplane was a duo, consisting of Vito de Luca and Stephen Fasano (currently known as The Magician), who left in 2010.
Aeroplane Tracks
Counting On Me (feat. Aloe Blacc)
Aeroplane
Counting On Me (feat. Aloe Blacc)
Counting On Me (feat. Aloe Blacc)
We Can't Fly
Aeroplane
We Can't Fly
We Can't Fly
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Stromae
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
Aeroplane
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
Superstar
Aeroplane
Superstar
Superstar
Sambal
Aeroplane
Sambal
Sambal
Paris (Aeroplane Remix) (feat. Au Revoir Simone)
Friendly Fires
Paris (Aeroplane Remix) (feat. Au Revoir Simone)
Paris (Aeroplane Remix) (feat. Au Revoir Simone)
Let's Get Slow
Aeroplane
Let's Get Slow
Let's Get Slow
Paris (Giraffage edit)
Aeroplane
Paris (Giraffage edit)
Paris (Giraffage edit)
Let's Get Slow (Jean Tonique Remix) (feat. Benjamin Diamond)
Aeroplane
Let's Get Slow (Jean Tonique Remix) (feat. Benjamin Diamond)
Let's Get Slow (Jean Tonique Remix) (feat. Benjamin Diamond)
Williams' Blood (Aeroplane Mix)
Grace Jones
Williams' Blood (Aeroplane Mix)
Williams' Blood (Aeroplane Mix)
In Her Eyes (Lois La Roche Remix) (feat. Jamie Principle)
Aeroplane
In Her Eyes (Lois La Roche Remix) (feat. Jamie Principle)
Superstar (The Krays Remix)
Aeroplane
Superstar (The Krays Remix)
Superstar (The Krays Remix)
Caramellas (Joakim Remix)
Aeroplane
Caramellas (Joakim Remix)
Caramellas (Joakim Remix)
