Vito de Luca, better known as Aeroplane, is a Belgian nu disco music producer and DJ.

Known for incorporating a mix of French house and balearic beat, Aeroplane made a name for himself as a club DJ. Aeroplane's music is disco-styled, often on the 1980s decade. Aeroplane's remixes are described by themselves as "spacious cosmic disco" tracks.

Formerly Aeroplane was a duo, consisting of Vito de Luca and Stephen Fasano (currently known as The Magician), who left in 2010.