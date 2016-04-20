John Law
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpg96.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/118b8e77-a54f-4f9a-b7aa-1998a6140142
John Law Tracks
Sort by
Lucky 13
John Law
Lucky 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
Lucky 13
Last played on
Seven Ate Nine
John Law
Seven Ate Nine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
Seven Ate Nine
Last played on
I hold my soul to the wind
John Law
I hold my soul to the wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
I hold my soul to the wind
Singer
Last played on
Fun at Five
John Law
Fun at Five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
Fun at Five
The Quiet Dignity of the Minor
John Law
The Quiet Dignity of the Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
The Quiet Dignity of the Minor
Insistence
John Law
Insistence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
Insistence
Congregation
John Law
Congregation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg96.jpglink
Congregation
Last played on
John Law Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist