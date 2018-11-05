Larry StewartAmerican country singer, songwriter. Born 2 March 1959
Larry Stewart
1959-03-02
Larry Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Stewart (born March 2, 1959 in Paducah, Kentucky) is an American country music singer, best known for his role as lead singer of the country pop band Restless Heart. In 1993, Stewart left the band in pursuit of a solo career, recording four solo albums and charting eight singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts before reuniting with Restless Heart in 2002. His highest-charting solo single was "Alright Already", which peaked at No. 5 in 1993.
Larry Stewart Tracks
Should've Run Out Of Angels By Now
Larry Stewart
Rockin' the Rock
Larry Stewart
What's That Cowgiirl See In Me
Larry Stewart
There Goes the Neighborhood
Larry Stewart
This Heart
Larry Stewart
Heart Like a Hurricane
Larry Stewart
Boy Down The Road
Larry Stewart
I Came Straight To You
Larry Stewart
Down The Road
Larry Stewart
It's How Deep
Larry Stewart
I've Got My Hands Full
Larry Stewart
She Needs Me
Larry Stewart
