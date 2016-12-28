Elisabeth WelchBorn 19 February 1904. Died 15 July 2003
Elisabeth Welch
1904-02-19
Elisabeth Welch Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Margaret Welch (February 27, 1904 – July 15, 2003) was an American singer, actress, and entertainer, whose career spanned seven decades. Her best-known songs were "Stormy Weather", "Love for Sale" and "Far Away in Shanty Town". She was American-born, but was based in Britain for most of her career.
Elisabeth Welch Tracks
Glamorous Night - The Girl I Knew
Ivor Novello
Conductor
Last played on
Showboat: 'I still suits me'
Jerome Kern
Orchestra
Last played on
Solomon, from Nymph Errant
Cole Porter
Orchestra
Last played on
I Still Suits Me (feat. Elisabeth Welch)
Paul Robeson
Last played on
Solomon
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
Drop In Next Time You're Passing
Elisabeth Welch
Stormy Weather
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
Always
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
As time goes by
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
CB Cochran Medley
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
Until You Find The One You Want
Elisabeth Welch
Last played on
