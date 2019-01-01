Hard Kaur
1979
Hard Kaur Biography (Wikipedia)
Taran Kaur Dhillon (born 29 July 1979), known by her stage name Hard Kaur, is a British Indian rapper and hip hop singer; as well as playback singer and actress in Bollywood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hard Kaur Performances & Interviews
Hard Kaur Tracks
Sexy Boy
Hard Kaur
Sexy Boy
Sexy Boy
Last played on
Bombay Deewana
Hard Kaur
Bombay Deewana
Bombay Deewana
Last played on
Shakira
Master Saleem
Shakira
Shakira
Last played on
Lucky Boy
Sunidhi Chauhan
Lucky Boy
Lucky Boy
Last played on
Pe Pe Pepein
Neeraj Shridhar
Pe Pe Pepein
Pe Pe Pepein
Last played on
Laung Da Lashkara
Jasbir Jassi
Laung Da Lashkara
Laung Da Lashkara
Last played on
Party In Bombay
Mentor Kolektiv
Party In Bombay
Party In Bombay
Last played on
Talli
Hard Kaur
Talli
Talli
Last played on
Sherni
Hard Kaur
Sherni
Kaara Fankaara
Shashaa Tirupati
Kaara Fankaara
Kaara Fankaara
Last played on
All Starz Anthem
Hard Kaur
All Starz Anthem
All Starz Anthem
Performer
Last played on
