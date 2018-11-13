Antonino VottoConductor. Born 30 October 1896. Died 9 September 1985
Antonino Votto
1896-10-30
Antonino Votto Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonino Votto (30 October 1896 - 9 September 1985) was an Italian operatic conductor and vocal coach. Votto developed an extensive discography with the Teatro alla Scala in Milan during the 1950s, when EMI produced the bulk of its studio recordings featuring Maria Callas. Though Votto was a dependable conductor (and the teacher of Riccardo Muti), critics frequently faulted his recordings for their lack of emotional immediacy. This may have been an occupational hazard of working in the studio, as his live sets with Callas, including a Norma (December 1955, La Scala) and La sonnambula (1957, Cologne) are considered to be great performances. Among his pupil was soprano Claudia Pinza Bozzolla.
Antonino Votto Tracks
Sì, mi chiamano Mimì
Giacomo Puccini
Sì, mi chiamano Mimì
Sì, mi chiamano Mimì
Orchestra
Puccini: La Boheme: Mimi Tu Piu Non Torni
Giuseppe di Stefano
Puccini: La Boheme: Mimi Tu Piu Non Torni
Puccini: La Boheme: Mimi Tu Piu Non Torni
Quando m'en vo (La Boheme)
Giacomo Puccini
Quando m'en vo (La Boheme)
Quando m'en vo (La Boheme)
'Si, mi chiamano Mimì' (La Bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
'Si, mi chiamano Mimì' (La Bohème)
'Si, mi chiamano Mimì' (La Bohème)
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
Giacomo Puccini
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
Ah non credea mirarti (La Sonnambula)
Vincenzo Bellini
Ah non credea mirarti (La Sonnambula)
Ah non credea mirarti (La Sonnambula)
Lasciami in pace morire (Poliuto)
Gaetano Donizetti
Lasciami in pace morire (Poliuto)
Lasciami in pace morire (Poliuto)
Ensemble
Di quai soavi lagrime (Poliuto)
Gaetano Donizetti
Di quai soavi lagrime (Poliuto)
Di quai soavi lagrime (Poliuto)
Ensemble
La Bohème 'O soave fanciulla'
Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème 'O soave fanciulla'
La Bohème 'O soave fanciulla'
La traviata (Act 1: opening)
Gianni Raimondi, Giuliana Tavolaccini, Virgilio Carbonari, Chorus of La Scala, Milan, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan, Giuseppe Verdi, Renata Scotto, Giuseppe Morresi, Franco Ricciardi, Silvio Maionica & Antonino Votto
La traviata (Act 1: opening)
La traviata (Act 1: opening)
Performer
La Sonnambula - "Sovra il sen la man mi posa" (feat. Antonino Votto, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Chorus of La Scala, Milan)
Maria Callas
La Sonnambula - "Sovra il sen la man mi posa" (feat. Antonino Votto, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Chorus of La Scala, Milan)
La Sonnambula - "Sovra il sen la man mi posa" (feat. Antonino Votto, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Chorus of La Scala, Milan)
Back to artist