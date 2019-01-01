LobbySlovak eurodance group. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2001
Lobby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1184a7ff-e0aa-445c-a656-4c610ae091b4
Lobby Biography (Wikipedia)
Lobby was a Slovak Eurodance music band from 1995 to 2001.
Members were Martina "Osa" Ostatníková, Andrej Dziak, Milan Michalík, Karol "Strawberry" Bližnák and, until 1991, Mirec "Big Mouth" Babják.
The band's first album, Hi Dee Ho!, was released on the independent label E N A Records, followed by Power in Our Hands and Livin' Large on Sony's dance subsidiary Dance Pool.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lobby Tracks
Sort by
Lobby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist