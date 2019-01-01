Lobby was a Slovak Eurodance music band from 1995 to 2001.

Members were Martina "Osa" Ostatníková, Andrej Dziak, Milan Michalík, Karol "Strawberry" Bližnák and, until 1991, Mirec "Big Mouth" Babják.

The band's first album, Hi Dee Ho!, was released on the independent label E N A Records, followed by Power in Our Hands and Livin' Large on Sony's dance subsidiary Dance Pool.