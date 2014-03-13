Shizuko KasagiBorn 25 August 1914. Died 30 March 1985
Shizuko Kasagi
1914-08-25
Shizuko Kasagi Biography (Wikipedia)
Shizuko Kasagi (笠置 シヅ子 Kasagi Shizuko, 25 August 1914 – 30 March 1985) was a popular Japanese jazz singer and actress. At the peak of her fame in the immediate post-war era, she was known as the "Queen of the Boogie-Woogie" (ブギの女王 Bugi no Joō).
Kaimono Boogie
