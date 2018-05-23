Francesco MolinoBorn 4 June 1775. Died 1847
Francesco Molino
1775-06-04
Francesco Molino Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Molino (also known as François Molino) (4 June 1768 – 1847) was an Italian guitarist, violinist, and composer.
Francesco Molino Tracks
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Polaca)
Francesco Molino
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Polaca)
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Polaca)
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Andantino; Polaca)
Christian Rivet
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Andantino; Polaca)
Duo, Op 16 No 3 (Andantino; Polaca)
