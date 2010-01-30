Purple Crush is an American dance music act consisting of married couple Isla Cheadle and Jared Selter. They met at The California Institute of the Arts, where they studied dance and music respectively. Purple Crush was formed in Brooklyn, NY, where they also started their record label, Crushed Records. Purple Crush is known both for their choreographed live show as well as their pop songwriting and music production.

Crushed Records has released numerous LPs, EPs, and remix compilations featuring artists such as Spank Rock, Le1f, Raja, Jimmy Edgar, AC Slater and others.

Purple Crush has produced remixes for Interscope recording artists Natalia Kills, Far East Movement, and Midnight Red. In 2014 they were involved in a lawsuit over music they produced for Lady Gaga's "Born This Way".

Purple Crush also claim recording artist Mariah Carey used the hook from their 2013 song "Thirsty" for her own song of the same name.

Two Purple Crush pieces are on the soundtrack to the 2013 film "Channeling" (also known as "De@th on Live")