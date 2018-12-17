Brendan ShineBorn 1947
Brendan Shine
1947
Brendan Shine Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendan Shine (born 2 June 1947) is an Irish folk and country singer, television presenter and accordion player from Athlone. He has achieved 40 chart singles in Ireland and 5 Irish number one singles, and is best known for his songs about everyday Irish life, such as "Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down" and "Spuds".
I'm Not The Only Cowboy In The West
I'm Not The Only Cowboy In The West
Granddad
Granddad
Do You Want Your Oul Lobby Washed Down
Do You Want Your Oul Lobby Washed Down
Where Did You Meet Her
Where Did You Meet Her
My Old Country Home
My Old Country Home
Catch Me If You Can
Catch Me If You Can
Galtymore
Galtymore
The Galtymore
The Galtymore
