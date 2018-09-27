Robert Ames
Robert Ames Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ames (born 8 October 1985) is a British conductor and violist, who holds the positions of co-Artistic Director and co-Principal Conductor of the London Contemporary Orchestra
Robert Ames Performances & Interviews
Robert Ames Tracks
Late Junction Collaboration Session
Suzanne Ciani
Late Junction Collaboration Session
Late Junction Collaboration Session
Last played on
Karstics Part 2
Lee Gamble
Karstics Part 2
Karstics Part 2
Last played on
Prisma Interius V (Proms 2017)
Catherine Lamb
Prisma Interius V (Proms 2017)
Prisma Interius V (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 13: Pioneers of Sound
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-23T13:29:57
23
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 13: Pioneers of Sound
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Proms at ... The Tanks at Tate Modern
The Tanks at Tate Modern
2017-09-06T13:29:57
6
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... The Tanks at Tate Modern
The Tanks at Tate Modern
