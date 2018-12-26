Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020y3tc.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020y3tc.jpg

2014-06-14T21:00:00.000Z

Sara Mohr-Pietsch steps inside the courtyard garden studio of James MacMillan, a recent addition to his house in Glasgow in which he's created a quiet retreat for his work.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0210y1t