James MacMillanComposer and conductor. Born 16 July 1959
James MacMillan
1959-07-16
James MacMillan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir James Loy MacMillan, CBE (born 16 July 1959) is a Scottish classical composer and conductor.
James MacMillan Performances & Interviews
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
2017-04-19
Hear from young composers at the Inspire Session with James MacMillan on 2 April.
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
2016-03-15
Sean talks to Sir James MacMillan about the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
2014-06-14
Sara Mohr-Pietsch steps inside the courtyard garden studio of James MacMillan, a recent addition to his house in Glasgow in which he's created a quiet retreat for his work.
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
James Macmillan: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
2013-11-21
Listen to an excerpt from James Macmillan's Violin Concerto.
James Macmillan: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
Featured Works
James MacMillan Tracks
The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan
The Gallant Weaver
The Gallant Weaver
Last played on
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
James MacMillan
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
Last played on
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
James MacMillan
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
Choir
Last played on
O Radiant Dawn
James MacMillan
O Radiant Dawn
O Radiant Dawn
Last played on
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex Eva
James MacMillan
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex Eva
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex Eva
Orchestra
Last played on
O Virgo Prudentissima
James MacMillan
O Virgo Prudentissima
O Virgo Prudentissima
Last played on
From Galloway
James Macmillan & Sean Shibe
From Galloway
From Galloway
Composer
Last played on
A New Song
James MacMillan
A New Song
A New Song
Last played on
Sedebit Dominus Rex (Strathclyde motets)
James MacMillan
Sedebit Dominus Rex (Strathclyde motets)
Sedebit Dominus Rex (Strathclyde motets)
Last played on
All the Hills and Vales Along
James MacMillan
All the Hills and Vales Along
All the Hills and Vales Along
Last played on
Ave maris stella
James MacMillan
Ave maris stella
Ave maris stella
Last played on
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
James MacMillan
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
Last played on
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
James MacMillan
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
Last played on
Miserere
James MacMillan
Miserere
Miserere
Last played on
Motet
James MacMillan
Motet
Motet
Last played on
From Galloway
James MacMillan
From Galloway
From Galloway
Music Arranger
Last played on
String Quartet No.3 (2007)
James MacMillan
String Quartet No.3 (2007)
String Quartet No.3 (2007)
Last played on
A New Song
James MacMillan
A New Song
A New Song
Last played on
Stomp
James MacMillan
Stomp
Stomp
Last played on
Kiss on Wood
James MacMillan
Kiss on Wood
Kiss on Wood
Last played on
A Child's Prayer
James MacMillan
A Child's Prayer
A Child's Prayer
Last played on
Barncleupedie
James MacMillan
Barncleupedie
Barncleupedie
Last played on
Kiss on Wood
James MacMillan
Kiss on Wood
Kiss on Wood
Last played on
String Quartet No. 3 iii) Patiently and painfully slow
James MacMillan
String Quartet No. 3 iii) Patiently and painfully slow
String Quartet No. 3 iii) Patiently and painfully slow
Last played on
The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan
The Gallant Weaver
The Gallant Weaver
Last played on
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
James MacMillan
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
Last played on
Britannia For Orchestra
James MacMillan
Britannia For Orchestra
Britannia For Orchestra
Last played on
Tu es Petrus
James MacMillan
Tu es Petrus
Tu es Petrus
Last played on
Britannia
James MacMillan
Britannia
Britannia
Last played on
Ave maris stella
James MacMillan
Ave maris stella
Ave maris stella
Last played on
Identity (Cantos sagrados)
James MacMillan
Identity (Cantos sagrados)
Identity (Cantos sagrados)
Performer
Last played on
Seven Angels
James MacMillan
Seven Angels
Seven Angels
Te Deum
James MacMillan
Te Deum
Te Deum
Benedicimus Deum caeli; Lux aeterna
James MacMillan
Benedicimus Deum caeli; Lux aeterna
Benedicimus Deum caeli; Lux aeterna
O radiant dawn (Strathclyde Motets)
James MacMillan
O radiant dawn (Strathclyde Motets)
O radiant dawn (Strathclyde Motets)
Last played on
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross No.7 'Father into thy hands'
James MacMillan
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross No.7 'Father into thy hands'
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross No.7 'Father into thy hands'
Last played on
So Deep
James MacMillan
So Deep
So Deep
Director
Last played on
Rondo in C major, K 373
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo in C major, K 373
Rondo in C major, K 373
Last played on
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (extract)
James MacMillan
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (extract)
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (extract)
Last played on
Father, forgive them... 1st Movement - Seven Last Words from the Cross
James MacMillan
Father, forgive them... 1st Movement - Seven Last Words from the Cross
Father, forgive them... 1st Movement - Seven Last Words from the Cross
Ensemble
Last played on
Missa Dunelmis
James MacMillan
Missa Dunelmis
Missa Dunelmis
Last played on
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (feat. BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Donald Runnicles)
James MacMillan
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (feat. BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Donald Runnicles)
The Confession of Isobel Gowdie (feat. BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Donald Runnicles)
Last played on
Stabat Mater - Sancta mater, istud agas
James MacMillan
Stabat Mater - Sancta mater, istud agas
Stabat Mater - Sancta mater, istud agas
Last played on
Playlists featuring James MacMillan
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Festival Firsts
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2017-08-19T13:56:59
19
Aug
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Festival Firsts
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: MacMillan Conducts Beethoven’s Second Symphony
Town Hall, Ayr
2017-03-31T13:56:59
31
Mar
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: MacMillan Conducts Beethoven’s Second Symphony
Town Hall, Ayr
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Afternoon Performance - MacMillan Conducts MacMillan
Glasgow City Halls
2017-03-30T13:56:59
30
Mar
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Afternoon Performance - MacMillan Conducts MacMillan
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Making Waves: 30 Years of Scottish Composition
Glasgow City Halls
2016-11-27T13:56:59
27
Nov
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Making Waves: 30 Years of Scottish Composition
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: An afternoon of new music
MediaCityUK, Salford
2015-12-11T13:56:59
11
Dec
2015
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: An afternoon of new music
14:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
