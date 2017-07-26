Giacinto ScelsiBorn 8 January 1905. Died 9 August 1988
Giacinto Scelsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giacinto Scelsi (8 January 1905 – 9 August 1988) was an Italian composer who also wrote surrealist poetry in French.
He is best known for writing music based around only one pitch, altered in all manners through microtonal oscillations, harmonic allusions, and changes in timbre and dynamics, as paradigmatically exemplified in his revolutionary Quattro pezzi su una nota sola ("Four Pieces on a single note", 1959). This composition remains his most famous work and one of the few performed to significant recognition during his lifetime. His musical output, which encompassed all Western classical genres except scenic music, remained largely undiscovered even within contemporary musical circles during most of his life. Today, some of his music has gained popularity in certain postmodern composition circles, with pieces like his "Anahit" and his String Quartets rising to increased prominence. He influenced composers like Tristan Murail , Solange Ancona and Giovanna Sterburina.
Giacinto Scelsi Tracks
Sort by
Duo for Violin and Cello Part 2
3 Canti Sacri: Gloria in Excelcis Deo
Hyxos III - Tranquillo
Ko-Lho
Ave Maria
Canti Del Capricorno No 1
Three Latin Prayers (1970) For Clarinet: Pater Noster
Pfhat (excerpt)
Giacinto Scelsi: Duo for Violin and Cello, Pt. 1
Xynobis Part 3
Tre Canti Sacri
Anahit
Quatuor À Cordes No. 4 (1964) (feat. Giacinto Scelsi)
Le Réveil Profond (feat. Joëlle Léandre)
In Nomine Lucis (feat. Christoph Maria Moosmann)
Hymnos for Organ and 2 Orchestras
Quattro Pezzi 4th Movement
Hyxos
Hymnos for orchestra
Okanagon
Pfhat
Giacinto Scelsi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alfred Schnittke
-
Six women composers we think you should know about
-
21st Century Opera
-
Soviet Russia (1953-1991)
-
The music of Sofia Gubaidulina
-
Modern Muses 15: Kaija Saariaho and Anu Komsi
-
Morton Feldman
-
How to Listen to Saariaho
-
"For me it has its own identity." Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho talks about her opera L'Amour de loin in 2009
-
Alfred Schnittke