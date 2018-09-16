Jeffery Wayne Bates (born September 19, 1963) is an American country music artist. Signed to RCA Records in late 2002, Bates released his debut album Rainbow Man in May 2003. A second album, Leave the Light On, was released in 2005 on RCA. He left RCA in 2006. This album was followed by Jeff Bates in 2008 on the independent Black River Entertainment. Bates' two RCA albums accounted for seven chart singles on the Billboard country charts, of which three reached top 40: "The Love Song" (his highest, at No. 8), "I Wanna Make You Cry" at No. 23, and "Long, Slow Kisses" at No. 17.