Jeff BatesBorn 19 September 1963
Jeff Bates
1963-09-19
Jeff Bates Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffery Wayne Bates (born September 19, 1963) is an American country music artist. Signed to RCA Records in late 2002, Bates released his debut album Rainbow Man in May 2003. A second album, Leave the Light On, was released in 2005 on RCA. He left RCA in 2006. This album was followed by Jeff Bates in 2008 on the independent Black River Entertainment. Bates' two RCA albums accounted for seven chart singles on the Billboard country charts, of which three reached top 40: "The Love Song" (his highest, at No. 8), "I Wanna Make You Cry" at No. 23, and "Long, Slow Kisses" at No. 17.
Jeff Bates Tracks
One Second Chance
Jeff Bates
One Second Chance
One Second Chance
One Day Closer
Jeff Bates
One Day Closer
One Day Closer
Shes Got A Single Thing In Mind
Jeff Bates
Shes Got A Single Thing In Mind
Shes Got A Single Thing In Mind
That Thing We Do
Jeff Bates
That Thing We Do
That Thing We Do
If Heaven Had A phone
Jeff Bates
If Heaven Had A phone
If Heaven Had A phone
Me and Conway
Jeff Bates
Me and Conway
Me and Conway
Once Upon A Star
Jeff Bates
Once Upon A Star
Once Upon A Star
Good People
Jeff Bates
Good People
Good People
He Wasn't Like Us
Jeff Bates
He Wasn't Like Us
He Wasn't Like Us
A Country Girl Can
Jeff Bates
A Country Girl Can
A Country Girl Can
Long Slow Kisses
Jeff Bates
Long Slow Kisses
Long Slow Kisses
