Gianna NanniniBorn 14 June 1956
Gianna Nannini
1956-06-14
Gianna Nannini (born 14 June 1954) is an Italian recording artist and singer-songwriter. Among her songs, "Bello e impossibile" (1986) was an international hit in Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
Vieni Ragazzo
