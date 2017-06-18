Harry RobinsonBorn 19 November 1932. Died 17 January 1996
Harry Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/116e362e-c420-425e-8d28-267137d8d478
Harry Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Robertson (19 November 1932 – 17 January 1996) was a musician, bandleader, music director and composer. Born Henry MacLeod Robertson, he was often credited under the name Harry Robinson. He worked as a musical director on British television shows in the 1950s and 1960s, and also arranged for theatre shows and films, notably those of the Hammer production company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Race To Midnight
Harry Robinson
Race To Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Race To Midnight
Last played on
The Dit-Dit Song
Harry Robinson
The Dit-Dit Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dit-Dit Song
Last played on
The Body In the Woods/The Cleansing
Harry Robinson
The Body In the Woods/The Cleansing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Body In the Woods/The Cleansing
Last played on
Baron Harlog's Story
Harry Robinson
Baron Harlog's Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baron Harlog's Story
Last played on
Journey To The Unknown
Harry Robinson
Journey To The Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey To The Unknown
Last played on
Carmilla and Benton, Hartog Continues The Story
Harry Robinson
Carmilla and Benton, Hartog Continues The Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harry Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist