Nat StuckeyBorn 17 December 1933. Died 24 August 1988
Nat Stuckey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/116e05c7-6f77-430c-a7dc-7d904cc415f7
Nat Stuckey Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Wright Stuckey (December 17, 1933 – August 24, 1988) was an American country singer. He recorded for various labels between 1966 and 1978, charting in the top 10 of Hot Country Songs with "Sweet Thang", "Plastic Saddle", "Sweet Thang and Cisco" and "Take Time to Love Her"
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nat Stuckey Tracks
Sort by
Pop A Top
Nat Stuckey
Pop A Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop A Top
Last played on
43 And Lonely
Nat Stuckey
43 And Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
43 And Lonely
Last played on
Wills Crossing
Nat Stuckey
Wills Crossing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wills Crossing
Last played on
Nat Stuckey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist