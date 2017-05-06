DarksideNicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington. Formed 2011
Darkside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05td8t7.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/116b79ab-b049-4299-8fd8-17ac8a18b7f3
Darkside Biography (Wikipedia)
Darkside (often stylized as DARKSIDE) is the collaboration of electronic musician Nicolas Jaar and Brooklyn multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darkside Tracks
Sort by
Golden Arrow
Darkside
Golden Arrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
Golden Arrow
Last played on
Paper Trails
Darkside
Paper Trails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
Paper Trails
Last played on
Digital Witness (Darkside Remix)
St. Vincent
Digital Witness (Darkside Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0208jjw.jpglink
Digital Witness (Darkside Remix)
Last played on
Gone Too Soon
Darkside
Gone Too Soon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
Gone Too Soon
Last played on
What They Say
Darkside
What They Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
What They Say
Last played on
Heart
Darkside
Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
Heart
Last played on
Freak, Go Home
Darkside
Freak, Go Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8t7.jpglink
Freak, Go Home
Last played on
Darkside Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist