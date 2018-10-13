Kano80's Italian disco/breakbeat group. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1985
Kano
1979
Kano Biography (Wikipedia)
Kano was an Italo disco music project formed in Milan, Italy in 1979 by producers/musicians Luciano Ninzatti, Stefano Pulga and Matteo Bonsanto.
Kano Tracks
Can't Hold Back (Your Lovin')
Kano
Can't Hold Back (Your Lovin')
Can't Hold Back (Your Lovin')
It's A War
Kano
It's A War
It's A War
I'm Ready
Kano
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
Garage Skank
Kano
Garage Skank
Garage Skank
Garage Skank (Scales Dub) (feat. Scales)
Kano
Garage Skank (Scales Dub) (feat. Scales)
Garage Skank (Scales Dub) (feat. Scales)
Performer
It's A War (Serge Santiago Remix)
Kano
It's A War (Serge Santiago Remix)
It's A War (Serge Santiago Remix)
It's A War (Serge Santiago Instrumental)
Kano
It's A War (Serge Santiago Instrumental)
