Fantasy
Fantasy is an urban pop vocal group based in New York City who scored several hits on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including "You're Too Late", which hit number one in 1981.
Group members included Ken Roberson, Tamm E Hunt, Rufus Jackson and Carolyn Edwards. The group's producer, Tony Valor, continued to use the name in 1985 when they released an Italo disco-influenced single called "He's My Number One".
