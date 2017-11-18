Trummy YoungBorn 12 January 1912. Died 10 September 1984
James "Trummy" Young (January 12, 1912 – September 10, 1984) was an American trombonist in the swing era. He established himself as a star during his 12 years playing opposite Louis Armstrong in Armstrong's All Stars. He had one hit with his version of "Margie", which he played and sang with Jimmie Lunceford's orchestra in 1937. During his years with Armstrong, Young changed his entire trombone style in order to more closely fit the Armstrong approach to jazz music. This effort led to his becoming an outstanding and unique master of traditional jazz, belying his previous efforts in the Bop field.
