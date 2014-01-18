The Barflys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1162e0ff-3975-4635-bf3b-204e4d6bcfc2
The Barflys Performances & Interviews
The Barflys Tracks
Sort by
Goodnight Misses
The Barflys
Goodnight Misses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What Have I Done
The Barflys
Tell Me What Have I Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greenwich Village
The Barflys
Greenwich Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear John
The Barflys
Dear John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take You By The Hand
The Barflys
Take You By The Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Barflys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist