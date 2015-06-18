Dave McCabeBorn January 1981
Dave McCabe
Dave McCabe Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alan McCabe (born January 1981) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist, formerly the frontman of The Zutons and member of Tramp Attack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave McCabe Tracks
