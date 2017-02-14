Camille Purcell, known professionally as Kamille, is an English singer-songwriter.

As a songwriter, Camille has written numerous UK Number 1's Singles and featured on several platinum albums; totalling over 1.1 Billion Spotify streams and 900 million Youtube views.

She is currently working / has forthcoming singles with Rihanna, Rita Ora, Little Mix, The Script, Stormzy, Sigma, Birdy, Dua Lipa, Tinie Tempah, Zara Larsson, Olly Murs, Neiked, CNCO, Steel Banglez, Becky G, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson, 2 Chainz, Jessie Ware, Mist, Don Diablo, Jax Jones, Calum Scott, Marina and The Diamonds, Timbaland, Marshmello, Kranium and Wstrn.

Purcell appeared on The X Factor as a Vocal Coach/Mentor and on the couch panel of ITV2’s Xtra Factor. She was also recently nominated for ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ at The 2018 A&R Awards for the second year running.