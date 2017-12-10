Jeremy Dale Roberts (16 May 1934 – 11 July 2017) was an English composer.

His compositions have been performed worldwide at the Edinburgh and Aldeburgh Festivals, the Venice Biennale, the Diorama de Geneve, and the festivals of Avignon and Paris. They include

After early contact with Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gerald Finzi, Dale Roberts studied with William Alwyn and Priaulx Rainier at the Royal Academy of Music, London. He retired as Head of Composition at the Royal College of Music, London in 1999, and was a Visiting Professor of Composition at the University of Iowa for the 1999-2000 academic year.

His compositions have received attention in the last decade in the context of a 70th-birthday portrait concert given at the Purcell Room in London by the ensemble Lontano in 2004, the release of an associated CD by the same group in early 2005, and most recently by the long-awaited release of a complete commercial recording of Croquis by NMC Recordings. One writer has described his style as 'a kind of ascetically sumptuous exoticism', and has further characterised Dale Roberts' music in terms of: