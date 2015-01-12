Murder by DeathFormed 2000
Murder by Death
2000
Murder by Death Biography (Wikipedia)
Murder by Death is an American five-piece indie rock band from Bloomington, Indiana. Their name is derived from the 1976 Robert Moore film of the same name.
Murder by Death released its first studio album (Like the Exorcist, but More Breakdancing) in 2002, and has since released seven more studio albums. The band's current lineup consists of two founding members, Adam Turla and Sarah Balliet. Balliet plays cello for the band, an instrument that has been present consistently throughout the bands evolution. Murder by Death's 2012 album Bitter Drink, Bitter Moon reached #76 on the Billboard 200, making it the band's most successful release.
Murder by Death Tracks
3 Men Hanging (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
3 Men Hanging (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Shiola (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Shiola (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Dynamite Mine (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Dynamite Mine (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Brother (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Brother (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2007)
Ramblin
Ramblin
Ramblin
Last played on
The Curse of Elkhart
The Curse of Elkhart
The Curse of Elkhart
Last played on
52 Ford
52 Ford
52 Ford
Last played on
The Day
The Day
The Day
Last played on
