Sheila ChandraBorn 14 March 1965
Sheila Chandra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2n5.jpg
1965-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/115bdd7a-8a62-4564-9368-251879248e47
Sheila Chandra Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheila Chandra (born 14 March 1965) is a retired English pop singer of Indian descent. She is no longer able to perform, as the result of burning mouth syndrome, which she has had since 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheila Chandra Tracks
Sort by
The Lament (6 Music All Day Christmas Party - 14 Dec 18)
Sheila Chandra
The Lament (6 Music All Day Christmas Party - 14 Dec 18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
The Enchantment
Sheila Chandra
The Enchantment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
The Enchantment
Last played on
Ever So Lonely
Sheila Chandra
Ever So Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Ever So Lonely
Last played on
Dhyana And Donalogue (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
Sheila Chandra
Dhyana And Donalogue (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Kafi Noir (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
Sheila Chandra
Kafi Noir (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Mecca (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
Sheila Chandra
Mecca (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Mecca (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
Lament Of McCrimmon/Song Of The Banshee
Sheila Chandra
Lament Of McCrimmon/Song Of The Banshee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Lament Of McCrimmon/Song Of The Banshee
Last played on
Cold Hailey Rainy Night - Welcome Sailor
Chris Wood
Cold Hailey Rainy Night - Welcome Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td7nh.jpglink
Cold Hailey Rainy Night - Welcome Sailor
Last played on
Dhyana and Donalogue
Sheila Chandra
Dhyana and Donalogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Dhyana and Donalogue
Last played on
Ever So LonelyEyes/Ocean
Sheila Chandra
Ever So LonelyEyes/Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Ever So LonelyEyes/Ocean
Last played on
Speaking In Tongues III
Sheila Chandra
Speaking In Tongues III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Speaking In Tongues III
Last played on
Lament Of Mcrimmon/Song Of The Banshee (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
Sheila Chandra
Lament Of Mcrimmon/Song Of The Banshee (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jul 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Nada Brahma (Sound Is Divine)
Sheila Chandra
Nada Brahma (Sound Is Divine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Nada Brahma (Sound Is Divine)
Last played on
ABoneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt)
Sheila Chandra
ABoneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
ABoneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt)
Last played on
Blacksmith
Sheila Chandra
Blacksmith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Blacksmith
Last played on
Lagan Love / Nada Brahma
Sheila Chandra
Lagan Love / Nada Brahma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Lagan Love / Nada Brahma
Last played on
Sacred Stone
Sheila Chandra
Sacred Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Sacred Stone
Last played on
Shanti Shanti Shanti
Sheila Chandra
Shanti Shanti Shanti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Shanti Shanti Shanti
Last played on
Ever So Lonely/Eyes
Sheila Chandra
Ever So Lonely/Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2n5.jpglink
Ever So Lonely/Eyes
Last played on
Sheila Chandra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist