Jack Antonoff
Jack Antonoff Biography
Jack Micheal Antonoff (born March 31, 1984) is an American singer, musician, songwriter and record producer. He has served as the lead singer of Bleachers, and the guitarist/drummer of the indie rock band Fun. He was previously the lead singer of the band Steel Train. Antonoff has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and has won three Grammy Awards, two of which were for his involvement in Fun, and ones for production on Taylor Swift's album 1989. He also started his own music festival, Shadow of The City, which takes place annually in New Jersey.
Jack Antonoff Tracks
Call It What You Want
Jack Antonoff
Call It What You Want
Call It What You Want
Getaway Car
Jack Antonoff
Getaway Car
Getaway Car
Out of the Woods
Jack Antonoff
Out of the Woods
Out of the Woods
