Jean Claude Ades, also known as Krystal K and J.C.A. is an electronic music producer born in Italy. He has resided and worked in Ireland, France and Germany specialising in house and electro music.

Particularly noted for his work with pop and dance vocalist, Dannii Minogue, Jean Claude Ades co-wrote and produced Minogue's biggest hit "I Begin to Wonder" under the pseudonym J.C.A. and three further tracks, "Come and Get It", "Feel Like I Do" and "Free Falling". He also helped produce the song "Lovers Till the End" with Christian Burns for the album Simple Modern Answers.

His better known remixes include that of The Nightcrawlers' "Push The Feeling On", Coburn's "We Interrupt this Programme", Tomcraft's "Da Disco", The Roc Project's "Never (Past Tense)" and iiO's "At the End". Ades' hit singles include "Some Day", "Fly Away", and "Nite Time" and Angel City's "Love Me Right (Oh Sheila)"

Under the alias Krystal K while residing in Munich, Germany, he produced a major hit on the Billboard Dance Top 40 chart in 2004 with "Let's Get It Right",