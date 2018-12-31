Maxwell Owusu Ansah (born 14 September 1984), known by his stage name Lethal Bizzle, is an English rapper and actor from Walthamstow, London, of Ghanaian heritage. He emerged in 2002 as a grime MC as part of More Fire Crew, with their grime single "Oi!" charting in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart. His debut solo single "Pow (Forward)" attracted attention for its aggressive content, charting at number 11 despite being banned from airplay and clubs. Although known notably for his single releases, Lethal Bizzle released his debut studio album, Against All Oddz, in 2005, followed by Back to Bizznizz in 2007.

Throughout his career Lethal Bizzle has experimented with blending mainstream chart genres such as dance music with grime, leading to numerous top 40 singles. He is known for his singles "Pow! (Forward)", "Rari WorkOut" and "Fester Skank", including other top 40 songs such as "The Drop", "Pow 2011" and "Party Right" – all of which have been non-album releases, besides "Pow 2011", which was included on his first compilation album Best of Bizzle (2011).