Lethal Bizzle Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell Owusu Ansah (born 14 September 1984), known by his stage name Lethal Bizzle, is an English rapper and actor from Walthamstow, London, of Ghanaian heritage. He emerged in 2002 as a grime MC as part of More Fire Crew, with their grime single "Oi!" charting in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart. His debut solo single "Pow (Forward)" attracted attention for its aggressive content, charting at number 11 despite being banned from airplay and clubs. Although known notably for his single releases, Lethal Bizzle released his debut studio album, Against All Oddz, in 2005, followed by Back to Bizznizz in 2007.
Throughout his career Lethal Bizzle has experimented with blending mainstream chart genres such as dance music with grime, leading to numerous top 40 singles. He is known for his singles "Pow! (Forward)", "Rari WorkOut" and "Fester Skank", including other top 40 songs such as "The Drop", "Pow 2011" and "Party Right" – all of which have been non-album releases, besides "Pow 2011", which was included on his first compilation album Best of Bizzle (2011).
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
Lethal Bizzle
Lethal Bizzle: "Stormzy calls me when he needs help"
Lethal Bizzle premieres new single
‘I think he’s one of the best to ever touch a microphone’ – Lethal Bizzle reveals his favourite Grime MC for #AskLethal
Lethal Bizzle speaks to Sarah-Jane Crawford
Lethal Bizzle Tracks
Sort by
Lessons
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Round Here (feat. Giggs & Flowdan)
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Fester Skank (feat. Diztortion)
Pull Up (feat. Lethal Bizzle & Maleek Berry)
Pow (Forward)
Don't Believe You (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Dude
Baafira vs. Fester Skank
Pow! (Forward) (feat. Fumin, D Double E, Napper, Jamakabi, Neeko & Flowdan)
Leave It (remix)
Celebrate (1Xtra Live Lounge, 10 May 2017) (feat. Donae’o & Diztortion)
Celebrate (feat. Donae’o & Diztortion)
Flex
What We Do (feat. Low Deep, Twista, Lethal Bizzle & Gappy Ranks)
Wobble (feat. Stefflon Don)
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Live Lounge: Lethal Bizzle
