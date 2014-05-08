Can-Linn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrj4b.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11546626-fa49-4bac-8e92-c832f88711d7
Can-Linn Biography (Wikipedia)
Can-linn is an Irish music group that represented their country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark along with singer Kasey Smith. "Can-linn" is derived from the Irish Can linn, "Sing with us". They performed 9th in the second semi-final on 8 May and failed to qualify for the grand final.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Can-Linn Tracks
Sort by
Heartbeat
Can-Linn
Heartbeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9qxb.jpglink
Heartbeat
Last played on
Can-Linn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist