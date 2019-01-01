George Mraz (born Jiří Mráz on 9 September 1944 in Písek, Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, now Czech Republic) is a jazz bassist and alto saxophonist. He was a member of Oscar Peterson's group, and has worked with Pepper Adams, Stan Getz, Michel Petrucciani, Stephane Grappelli, Tommy Flanagan, Jimmy Raney, Chet Baker, Joe Henderson, John Abercrombie, John Scofield, Richie Beirach and many other important jazz musicians.

He also appears with Joe Lovano, Hank Jones and Paul Motian on Lovano's records, I'm All For You and Joyous Encounter.

Mraz is also known for performing solos with a bow in arco style like Paul Chambers.

During the 1970s he was a member of the New York Jazz Quartet and The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, and in the 1980s a member of Quest.