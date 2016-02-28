SylosisFormed 2000
Sylosis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mph1l.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/114f8840-8704-4b70-9673-904d60ecadc8
Sylosis Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylosis are a British heavy metal band from Reading, Berkshire. Signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band has released four studio albums, a live album, two EPs and eight music videos. Their fourth album Dormant Heart was released on 12 January 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylosis Tracks
Sort by
Different Masks On The Same Face
Sylosis
Different Masks On The Same Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Servitude
Sylosis
Servitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Servitude
Last played on
To Build A Tomb
Sylosis
To Build A Tomb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Leech
Sylosis
Leech
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Leech
Last played on
Mercy
Sylosis
Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Mercy
Last played on
Born Anew
Sylosis
Born Anew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Born Anew
Last played on
Zero (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Sylosis
Zero (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Fear The World (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Sylosis
Fear The World (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Empyreal (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Sylosis
Empyreal (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
All Is Not Well (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Sylosis
All Is Not Well (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
All Is Not Well
Sylosis
All Is Not Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Fear The World
Sylosis
Fear The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Out From Below
Sylosis
Out From Below
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Slings And Arrows
Sylosis
Slings And Arrows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Awakening
Sylosis
Awakening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Awakening
Last played on
Empyreal
Sylosis
Empyreal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Empyreal
Last played on
A Serpents Tongue
Sylosis
A Serpents Tongue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
After Lifeless Years
Sylosis
After Lifeless Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Last Remaining Light
Sylosis
Last Remaining Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph1l.jpglink
Last Remaining Light
Last played on
Sylosis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist