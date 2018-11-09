Charlie PReggae/Roots/Dub singer
Charlie P
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/114c7a42-81c8-4d19-b79c-e2d6a26a9c69
Charlie P Tracks
Sort by
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
Parly B
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
Last played on
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
Reggae Roast Soundsystem
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht2g5.jpglink
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
Performer
Last played on
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
Reggae Roast
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht2g5.jpglink
Murder (feat. Charlie P & Brother Culture)
Last played on
Heavier
O.B.F.
Heavier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavier
Last played on
Sixteen Tons Of Pressure (feat. Charlie P)
O.B.F.
Sixteen Tons Of Pressure (feat. Charlie P)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Tons Of Pressure (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Ghetto Cycle
O.B.F.
Ghetto Cycle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghetto Cycle
Last played on
New Generation
O.B.F.
New Generation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Generation
Last played on
Rules Of The Dance (V.I.V.E.K. Dubplate Special) (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Rules Of The Dance (V.I.V.E.K. Dubplate Special) (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Dub Controller (feat. Charlie P)
O.B.F.
Dub Controller (feat. Charlie P)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Controller (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Dub Controller (Futuremix) (feat. Charlie P)
O.B.F.
Dub Controller (Futuremix) (feat. Charlie P)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Controller (Futuremix) (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Don Letts' Dubplate (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Don Letts' Dubplate (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Don Letts' Dubplate (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Culture Mi Culture (feat. Charlie P)
O.B.F.
Culture Mi Culture (feat. Charlie P)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Culture Mi Culture (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
You See Me Star (Steve Lamacq Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
You See Me Star (Steve Lamacq Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
You See Me Star (Steve Lamacq Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Society (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Society (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Society (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Traveller (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Traveller (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Traveller (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
You See Me Star (Vic Galloway Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
You See Me Star (Vic Galloway Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
You See Me Star (Vic Galloway Dubplate) (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Music Politics (feat. Charlie P)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Music Politics (feat. Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Music Politics (feat. Charlie P)
Last played on
Back to artist