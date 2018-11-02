Lillo ThomasBorn 1961
Lillo Thomas
1961
Lillo Thomas Biography
Lillo Thomas. (born 1961, Brooklyn, New York, United States), is an American former Olympic-qualifying athlete and later a soul musician. He reached the peak of his success as a recording artist in the 1980s. His most famous songs include "Sexy Girl" and "I'm in Love."
