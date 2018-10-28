John Verity (born 3 July 1949 in Bradford, West Yorkshire) is an English guitarist formerly with the band Argent from 1974 to 1976.

When Argent split up, he formed Phoenix with Bob Henrit and Jim Rodford. The band recorded three albums with CBS Records and toured Europe before disbanding. Rodford joined the Kinks, Verity and Henrit joined Charlie, to record an album with RCA Records. Verity produced the Phoenix albums and Charlie album as well as the first Saxon album.

During the early 1980s Verity worked with Brian Connolly (former vocalist with Sweet) in an attempt to launch him as a solo artist. A single, "Hypnotised" was released on Carrere Records in 1982 produced by Verity, and written by Joe Lynn Turner. Verity was part of Connolly's backing band Encore when they supported Pat Benatar at the beginning of 1983. The line up of this band was formed from members of Verity's own band, which went on to release several albums including Interrupted Journey.

He continues to gig continuously throughout the UK and overseas with the John Verity Band, with occasional solo outings where he will work with experienced musicians in the destination country. John also has many acoustic gigs as a duo with either Max Milligan or Mark Griffiths, as well as with the band. The usual line up features Bob Henrit on drums with either Bob Skeat or Mark Griffiths on bass.