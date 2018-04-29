Patrick Dupré QuigleyBorn 1 December 1977
Patrick Dupré Quigley
1977-12-01
Patrick Dupré Quigley Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Dupré Quigley (born December 1, 1977 in New Orleans, Louisiana) is a Grammy-nominated American conductor.
Give Good Gifts To One Another
Seraphic Fire
Give Good Gifts To One Another
Give Good Gifts To One Another
