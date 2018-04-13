Vincenzo Legrenzio CiampiBorn 2 April 1719. Died 30 March 1762
Vincenzo Legrenzio Ciampi
1719-04-02
Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincenzo Legrenzio Ciampi (Piacenza, 2 April 1719 – Venice, 30 March 1762) was an Italian composer. Ciampi was resident in London from 1748 to 1756. He is best known today for a work that cannot be certainly ascribed to his pen: "Tre giorni son che Nina in letto senesta", formerly called Pergolesi's "Nina".
Tracks
Camilla: "La per l'ombrosa sponda"
Vincenzo Legrenzio Ciampi
Camilla: "La per l'ombrosa sponda"
Camilla: "La per l'ombrosa sponda"
Oh Dio, mancar mi sento (Adriano in Siria)
Vincenzo Legrenzio Ciampi
Oh Dio, mancar mi sento (Adriano in Siria)
Oh Dio, mancar mi sento (Adriano in Siria)
