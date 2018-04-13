Vincenzo Legrenzio Ciampi (Piacenza, 2 April 1719 – Venice, 30 March 1762) was an Italian composer. Ciampi was resident in London from 1748 to 1756. He is best known today for a work that cannot be certainly ascribed to his pen: "Tre giorni son che Nina in letto senesta", formerly called Pergolesi's "Nina".