Nigel John Taylor (born 20 June 1960) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, producer and actor, who is best known as the bass guitarist and founding member of new wave band Duran Duran. Duran Duran was one of the most popular bands in the world during the 1980s due in part to their revolutionary music videos which played in heavy rotation in the early days of MTV. Taylor played with Duran Duran from its founding in 1978 until 1997, when he left to pursue a solo recording and film career. He recorded a dozen solo releases (albums, EPs, and video projects) through his private record label B5 Records over the next four years, had a lead role in the movie Sugar Town, and made appearances in a half dozen other film projects. He rejoined Duran Duran for a reunion of the original five members of the group in 2001 and has remained with the group since. The current permanent members of Duran Duran are Simon Le Bon (singer), John Taylor (bass guitar), Nick Rhodes (synthesizer) and Roger Taylor (drums).