Rupinder Singh Grewal, commonly known as Gippy Grewal, is an Indian actor, singer-songwriter, film director and film producer whose works span over Punjabi and Hindi film industry.

His single Phulkari broke many records in the Punjabi music industry. He made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba, and which he followed with Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond. He revived "PTC Best Actor Award" in 2011 for his performance in the 2011 film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. He received the "PIFAA Best Actor Award" in 2012 along with Diljit Dosanjh and received "PTC Best Actor Award" in 2015 for Jatt James Bond along with Diljit Dosanjh. After his hit movie Faraar, he came with Kaptaan and lock in 2016.