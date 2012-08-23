PullmanFormed 1997. Disbanded 2002
1997
Pullman Biography (Wikipedia)
Pullman is an American, studio-only, folk and predominantly acoustic rock supergroup, formed in Chicago by Ken Brown, Curtis Harvey, Chris Brokaw, and Doug McCombs in the late 1990s.
