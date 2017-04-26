K.I.DCanadian indie rock duo
K.I.D
K.I.D Biography (Wikipedia)
K.I.D is a Canadian garage pop and indie rock band created in 2014 by Kara Lane and Bobby Lo from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
K.I.D released their debut EP "K.I.D" in 2014 at Virgin Records Canada, a subsidiary of Universal Music Canada, featuring their first single "I Wish I was your Cigarette". In May 2016, the band signed with Columbia records for the world, excluding Canada. They also released a number of singles at Columbia Records including their debut single "Errors" in September 2016 (video released)- The video for "Errors" was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.
The band is managed by Merck Mercuriadis of Hipgnosis Music Ltd., publisher and record label in London and Los Angeles.
